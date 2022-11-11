Fri, Nov 11, 2022 @ 09:54 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDCHF OutlookUSD/CHF Daily Outlook

USD/CHF Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9545; (P) 0.9722; (R1) 0.9813; More

USD/CHF’s decline accelerated to as low as 0.9617s so far, and there is no sign of bottoming yet. Sustained trading below 61.8% retracement of 0.9369 to 1.0146 at 0.9666 will raise the chance of larger reversal and target 0.9478 support next. On the upside, above 0.9698 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top should be in place at 1.0146 on bearish divergence condition in daily MACD. Fall from 1.0146 support is probably a correction to the whole up trend from 0.8756 (2021 low). Firm break of 55 week EMA (now at 0.9578) will pave the way to 0.9369 support and possibly below.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.