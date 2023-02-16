Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9209; (P) 0.9236; (R1) 0.9264; More…

Range trading continues in USD/CHF and intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, firm break of 0.9289 resistance will confirm short term bottoming at 0.9058, and bring stronger rise to 0.9407 resistance. On the downside, however, sustained break of 0.9058 will resume larger decline from 1.0146 instead.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.8756 (2021 low) has completed at 1.0146, well ahead of 1.0342 long term resistance (2016 high). Based on current downside momentum, fall from 1.0146 should be a medium term down trend itself. Next target is a test on 0.8756 low. Strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. Still, further decline will be expected as long as 0.9407 resistance holds, in any case.