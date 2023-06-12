<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8998; (P) 0.9019; (R1) 0.9052; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is neutral for the moment. But risk stays on the downside as long as 0.9146 resistance holds. Corrective recovery from 0.8818 has probably completed at 0.9146 already. Deeper decline could be seen to 0.8818 support and possibly below. But strong support is still needed at around 0.8756 long term support to bring another rebound.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1046 (2022 high) is seen as a leg in the long term range pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high), which might have completed at 0.8818 already, just ahead of 0.8756 long term support. Sustained trading above 0.9058 support turned resistance should confirm medium term bottoming. Further break of 0.9439 resistance will confirm bullish trend reversal.