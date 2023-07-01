Sat, Jul 01, 2023 @ 19:34 GMT
USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

USD/CHF stayed in consolidation above 0.8900 last week, with recovery capped by falling 55 D EMA (now at 0.9013). Near term outlook stays bearish for now. On the downside, break of 0.8900 will resume the fall from 0.9146 to 0.8818 low or below. On the upside, above 0.9015 will bring stronger rise towards 0.9146 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1046 (2022 high) is seen as a leg in the long term range pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high). While further decline cannot be ruled out, strong support is expected from 0.8756 long term support to bring reversal. Firm break of 0.9146 resistance should confirm medium term bottoming.

In the long term picture, long term sideway pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high) is expected to continue between 0.8756/1.0342. However, sustained break of 0.8756 will open up deeper fall back towards 0.7065 (2011 low).

