Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8837; (P) 0.8933; (R1) 0.8988; More….

A temporary low is formed at 0.8853 and intraday bias in USD/CHF is turned neutral for consolidations. Stronger recovery cannot be ruled out. But upside should be limited by 0.8952 support turn resistance to bring another fall. Break of 0.8852 will resume the decline from 0.9243 to 100% projection of 0.9243 to 0.8886 from 0.9111 at 0.8754.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8551 are currently seen as a correction to the decline from 1.0146. Fall from 0.9243 is seen as the second leg for now. Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.8551 to 0.9243 at 0.8815. Sustained break there will bring retest of 0.8551 low. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 0.9111 resistance holds.