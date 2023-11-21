<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8828; (P) 0.8849; (R1) 0.8872; More….

USD/CHF is losing some downside momentum as seen in 4H MACD. But intraday bias stays on the downside with 0.8898 minor resistance intact. Current fall from 0.9243 should target 100% projection of 0.9243 to 0.8886 from 0.9111 at 0.8754 next. On the upside, above 0.8898 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations again. But in case of recovery, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8952 support turned resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8551 are currently seen as part of a corrective pattern to the decline from 1.0146 (2022 high). Fall from 0.9243 is seen as the second leg for now. Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.8551 to 0.9243 at 0.8815. Sustained break there will bring retest of 0.8551 low. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 0.9111 resistance holds.