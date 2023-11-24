<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8820; (P) 0.8839; (R1) 0.8861; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral as consolidation continues. Stronger recovery cannot be ruled out. But near term outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8952 support turned resistance holds. On the downside, below 0.8815 will resume whole decline from 0.9243 to 100% projection of 0.9243 to 0.8886 from 0.9111 at 0.8754 next.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8551 are currently seen as part of a corrective pattern to the decline from 1.0146 (2022 high). Fall from 0.9243 is seen as the second leg for now. Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.8551 to 0.9243 at 0.8815. Sustained break there will bring retest of 0.8551 low. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 0.9111 resistance holds.