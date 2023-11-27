<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8809; (P) 0.8829; (R1) 0.8848; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays on the downside as recent decline continues today. Current fall from 0.9243 should target 100% projection of 0.9243 to 0.8886 from 0.9111 at 0.8754 next. Nevertheless, break of 0.8873 resistance will turn bias to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8551 are currently seen as part of a corrective pattern to the decline from 1.0146 (2022 high). Fall from 0.9243 is seen as the second leg for now. 61.8% retracement of 0.8551 to 0.9243 at 0.8815 was already met. Sustained break there will bring retest of 0.8551 low. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 0.9111 resistance holds.