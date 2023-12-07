<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8731; (P) 0.8746; (R1) 0.8762; More….

USD/CHF’s break of 0.8769 minor resistance indicates short term bottoming at 0.8665, on bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 0.8886 support turned resistance first. Decisive break there will indicate that whole fall from 0.9243 has completed, and bring stronger rally to 0.9111 resistance next. For now, risk is mildly on the upside as long as 0.8665 support holds, in case of retreat.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8551 are currently seen as part of a corrective pattern to the decline from 1.0146 (2022 high). Fall from 0.9243 is seen as the second leg for now. Deeper decline could be seen to 0.8551 low but strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 0.8886 support turned resistance holds.