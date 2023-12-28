Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8377; (P) 0.8463; (R1) 0.8517; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the downside for the moment. Current fall from 0.9243 should target 138.2% projection of 0.9111 to 0.8665 from 0.8819 at 0.8203 next. On the upside, above 0.8438 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8665 support turned resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, break of 0.8551 support indicates resumption of whole decline from 1.0146 (2022 high). Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.8551 from 0.9243 at 0.8257. Sustained break there could prompt downside acceleration to 100% projection at 0.7648. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.8819 resistance holds.