Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8669; (P) 0.8694; (R1) 0.8731; More….

Break of 0.8272 resistance suggest that USD/CHF’s rebound from 0.8332 is resuming. Intraday bias is back on the upside. Further rally should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.9243 to 0.8332 at 0.8995 next. On the downside, below 0.8689 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the upside as long as 0.8550 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, there is prospect of medium term bottoming at 0.8332 considering possible bullish convergence condition in W MACD, and the support from 0.8317 long term fibonacci support. Sustained trading above 55 D EMA (now at 0.8672) will affirm this case, and bring stronger rise back towards 0.9243 resistance, even as a corrective move.