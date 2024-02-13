Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8732; (P) 0.8752; (R1) 0.8778; More….

USD/CHF’s rally accelerates to as high as 0.8867 so far, and intraday bias stays on the upside. Next target is 100% projection of 0.8332 to 0.8727 from 0.8550 at 0.8954. Firm break there will pave the way to 161.8% projection at 0.9189. On the downside, below 0.8754 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But retreat should be contained above 0.8550 support to bring another rally.

In the bigger picture, sustained trading above 55 D EMA (now at 0.8687) will solidify the case of medium term bottoming at 0.8332, just ahead of 0.8317 long term fibonacci support, on bullish convergence condition in W MACD. Further rise should be seen to 0.9243 resistance, even as a correction to the larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high).