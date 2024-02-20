Tue, Feb 20, 2024 @ 08:49 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8802; (P) 0.8819; (R1) 0.8841; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral as consolidation from 0.8884 is still extending. Further rally is expected as long as 0.8727 resistance turned support holds. On the upside, break of 0.8885 will resume the rise from 0.8332 and target and 100% projection of 0.8332 to 0.8727 from 0.8550 at 0.8954. However, sustained break of 0.8727 will dampen this bullish view, and turn bias back to the downside for 0.8550 support instead.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be formed at 0.8332, on bullish convergence condition in W MACD, just ahead of 0.8317 long term fibonacci support. It’s still early to decide if the larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high) is reversing. But further rise should be seen to 0.9243 resistance even as a correction.

