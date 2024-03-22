Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8878; (P) 0.8936; (R1) 0.9033; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the upside at this point. Current rally from 0.8332 is in progress for 100% projection projection of 0.8550 to 0.8884 from 0.8728 at 0.9062. On the downside, below 0.8922 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again. But, outlook will remain bullish as long as 0.8728 support holds.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 medium term bottom as seen as developing into a corrective pattern to the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Further rise would be seen as long as 0.8555 support holds. But upside should be limited by 0.9243 resistance, at least on first attempt.