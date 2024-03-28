Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9019; (P) 0.9046; (R1) 0.9064; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is turned neutral with current retreat and some consolidations could be seen. But further rally is expected as long as 0.8964 support holds. Firm break of 0.9070 will resume larger rise from 0.8332 towards 0.9243 key resistance next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 medium term bottom as tentatively seen as developing into a corrective pattern to the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Further rise would be seen as long as 0.8728 support holds. But upside should be limited by 0.9243 resistance, at least on first attempt.