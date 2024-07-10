Thu, Jul 11, 2024 @ 03:13 GMT
USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8965; (P) 0.8978; (R1) 0.8991; More

USD/CHF is staying in range of 0.8942/9049 and intraday bias remains neutral. As noted before, rebound from 0.8825 could have completed at 0.9049, after rejection by falling channel resistance. Below 0.8942 will bring deeper fall to 0.8825 support. Nevertheless, break of 0.9049 will revive near term bullishness and resume the rebound from 0.8825 instead.

In the bigger picture, focus remains on 0.9223/9243 resistance zone. Decisive break there would suggest larger bullish trend reversal and turn outlook bullish. Nevertheless, rejection by 0.9223/43 will keep medium term outlook neutral at best, for more range trading between 0.8332/9243 first.

