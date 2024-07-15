Mon, Jul 15, 2024 @ 16:27 GMT
USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8927; (P) 0.8949; (R1) 0.8966; More

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is neutral for the moment, but further fall is expected with 0.9000 resistance intact. Below 0.8914 will target 0.8825 low. Break of 0.8825 will target 50% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8778 next. However, break of 0.9000 will turn bias back to the upside for 0.9049 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, with 0.9243 resistance intact, medium term outlook in USD/CHF is neutral at best. For now, more sideway trading is likely between 0.8332/9243. However, firm break of 0.9243 will indicate larger bullish trend reversal.

