Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8625; (P) 0.8643; (R1) 0.8669;

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is back on the upside as rise from 0.8413 resumed by breaking through 0.8710. Focus is now on 38.2% retracement of 0.9223 to 0.8431 at 0.8734. Sustained break there will bring stronger rally to 61.8% retracement at 0.8920, even as a corrective move. On the downside, break of 0.8616 will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8431 low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with fall from 0.9223 as the second leg. Strong support could be seen from 0.8332 to bring rebound. Yet, overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9243 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.8332, however, will resume larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high).