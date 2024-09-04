Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8474; (P) 0.8506; (R1) 0.8534; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral at is point. Further decline is expected as long as 0.8540 resistance holds. Break of 0.8339 will resume the fall from 0.9223 and target 0.8332 low. However, considering bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 0.8540 will confirm short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for 0.8747 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with fall from 0.9223 as the second leg. Strong support could be seen from 0.8332 to bring rebound. Yet, overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9243 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.8332, however, will resume larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high).