Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8646; (P) 0.8662; (R1) 0.8674; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is turned neutral as a temporary top is formed at 0.8685, ahead of 38.2% retracement of 0.9223 to 0.8374 at 0.8698. Considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 0.8629 support will indicate short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 0.8601). Nevertheless, sustained break of 0.8698 will argue that fall from 0.9223 has completed at 0.8374, after defending 0.8332 low. Further rally should then be seen to 61.8% retracement at 0.8899 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with fall from 0.9223 as the second leg. Strong support could be seen from 0.8332 to bring rebound. Yet, overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9243 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.8332, however, will resume larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high).