Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8616; (P) 0.8632; (R1) 0.8649;

USD/CHF’s rise from 0.8374 resumed by breaking through 0.8710 and intraday bias is back on the upside. Sustained trading above 0.8710 will argue that fall from 0.9223 has completed after defending 0.8332 low. Further rally should then be seen to 61.8% retracement at 0.8899 next. For now, near term outlook will stay bullish as long as 0.8614 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with fall from 0.9223 as the second leg. Strong support could be seen from 0.8332 to bring rebound. Yet, overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9243 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.8332, however, will resume larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high).