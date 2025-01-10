Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9101; (P) 0.9117; (R1) 0.9137; More…

USD/CHF is still bounded in range below 0.9136 and intraday bias remains neutral. With 0.9007 support intact, further rally is expected. On the upside, break of 0.9136 will resume the rally from 0.8374 to 0.9223 key resistance next. However, firm break of 0.8956 will turn bias back to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 0.8896).

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.8374 as the third leg. Overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9223 resistance holds. Break of 0.8332 low is in favor at a later stage when the consolidation completes. However, decisive break of 0.9223 will be an important sign of bullish trend reversal.