Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9105; (P) 0.9141; (R1) 0.9159; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays neutral and outlook is unchanged. More consolidations could be seen and deeper pullback cannot be ruled out. But near term outlook will stay bullish as long as 0.9007 support holds, in case of deep retreat. On the upside, decisive break of 0.9223 will carry larger bullish implications.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.8374 as the third leg. Overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9223 resistance holds. Break of 0.8332 low is in favor at a later stage when the consolidation completes. However, decisive break of 0.9223 will be an important sign of bullish trend reversal.