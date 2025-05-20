Tue, May 20, 2025 @ 14:27 GMT
USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8318; (P) 0.8349; (R1) 0.8378; More….

USD/CHF breached 0.8323 support but failed to sustain below. Intraday bias stays neutral first. On the downside, firm break of 0.8323 support will argue that corrective rebound from 0.8038 has completed at 0.8475, after rejection by 38.2% retracement of 0.9200 to 0.8038 at 0.8482. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for 0.8184, and then retest of 0.8038 low. However, sustained trading above 0.8482 will dampen this bearish view and target 61.8% retracement at 0.8756 next.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress and met 61.8% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.8079 already. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.8765) holds. Sustained break of 0.8079 will target 100% projection at 0.7382.

