USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

USD/CHF’s late break of 0.8020 support suggests that corrective bounce from 0.7871 might have completed with three waves up to 0.8170 already. Initial bias is now on the downside this week for retesting 0.7871 low. Meanwhile, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.8103 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8475 resistance holds.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.7065 (2011 low) are seen as a corrective pattern to the multi-decade down trend from 1.8305 (2000 high). It’s uncertain if the fall from 1.0342 is the second leg of the pattern, or resumption of the downtrend. But in either case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9200 resistance holds. Retest of 0.7065 should be seen next.