Wed, Aug 27, 2025 @ 17:44 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDCHF OutlookUSD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8016; (P) 0.8045; (R1) 0.8063; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral for the moment. Another fall is in favor as long as 0.8103 resistance holds. Below 0.7999 will target a retest on 0.7871 low. However, break of 0.8103 will turn bias to the upside, and target 0.8170, to extend the corrective pattern from 0.7871.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8475 resistance holds.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.