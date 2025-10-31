Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7984; (P) 0.8011; (R1) 0.8045; More…

No change in USD/CHF’s outlook and intraday bias remains on the upside. Corrective pattern from 0.7878 is in its third leg. Further rise should be seen to 0.8075 resistance. Firm break there will target 100% projection of 0.7828 to 0.8075 from 0.7872 at 0.8119. On the downside, below 0.8008 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8332 support turned resistance holds (2023 low).