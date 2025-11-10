Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8027; (P) 0.8056; (R1) 0.8080; More…

Outlook is unchanged in USD/CHF and intraday bias remains neutral. On the downside, decisive break of 55 D EMA (now at 0.8007) will argue that the corrective bounce from 0.7828 has completed and bring retest of this low. On the upside, above 0.8123 will resume the rebound to 138.2% projection of 0.7828 to 0.8075 from 0.7872 at 0.8213.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8332 support turned resistance holds (2023 low).