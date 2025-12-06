USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

USD/CHF retreated to 0.7990 last week but recovered since then. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. Overall outlook is unchanged that price actions from 0.7828 are developing into a corrective pattern. On the upside, break of 0.8052 will bring stronger rise to 0.8101, and then 0.8123 resistance. On the downside, though, break of 0.7990 will extend the fall from 0.8101 towards 0.7877 support instead.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8332 support turned resistance holds (2023 low).

In the long term picture, price action from 0.7065 (2011 low) are seen as a corrective pattern to the multi-decade down trend from 1.8305 (2000 high). It’s uncertain if the fall from 1.0342 is the second leg of the pattern, or resumption of the downtrend. But in either case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8756 support turned resistance holds (2021 low). Retest of 0.7065 should be seen next.