Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7838; (P) 0.7856; (R1) 0.7882; More….

No change in USD/CHF’s outlook and intraday bias stays neutral. Further decline is expected as long as 0.7933 resistance holds. On the downside, sustained break 61.8% retracement of 0.7603 to 0.8041 at 0.7770 will resume the decline from 0.8041 to retest 0.7603 low. However, break of 0.7933 will bring retest of 0.8041 high instead.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 0.7603 medium term bottom is seen as correcting the fall from 0.9200 only. Rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.8059) will affirm this bearish case, and setup down trend resumption to 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382 at a later stage. Though, sustained break of 55 W EMA will suggest that it’s probably correcting the larger scale down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high).