Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7808; (P) 0.7829; (R1) 0.7861; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral and more consolidations could be seen above 0.7778. Risk will remain on the downside as long as 0.7923 resistance holds. Firm break of 61.8% projection of 0.8041 to 0.7774 from 0.7923 at 0.7758 will extend the fall from 0.8041 to 100% projection at 0.7656. However, firm break of 0.7923 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 0.7603 medium term bottom is seen as correcting the fall from 0.9200 only. Rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.8042) will affirm this bearish case, and setup down trend resumption to 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382 at a later stage. Though, sustained break of 55 W EMA will suggest that it’s probably correcting the larger scale down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high).