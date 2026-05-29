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USD/CHF Daily Outlook

ActionForex
By ActionForex

USD/CHF reversed after failing to break through 0.7906 resistance, but stays above 0.7807. Intraday bias remains neutral first. On the downside, firm break of 0.7807 will suggest that fall from 0.8041 is ready to resume through 0.7760. Nevertheless, decisive break of 0.7906/23 will indicate that fall from 0.8041 has already completed as a correction.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.8035) holds, fall from 0.9200 is expected to continue, as part of the larger down trend. Firm break of 0.7603 will target 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382.

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ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

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