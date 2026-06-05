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USD/CHF Daily Outlook

ActionForex
By ActionForex

USD/CHF’s rise from 0.7760 resumed by breaking through 0.7926 and intraday bias is back on the upside. Fall from 0.8041 should have completed at 0.7760. Further rally should be seen to retest 0.8041 next. On the downside, below 0.7867 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.8028) holds, fall from 0.9200 is expected to continue, as part of the larger down trend. Firm break of 0.7603 will target 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382.

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ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

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