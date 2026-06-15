USD/CHF’s retreat from 0.8012 extends lower today, but downside is supported above 0.7906 resistance turned support. Intraday bias remains neutral and further rise is expected. Above 0.8012 will bring retest 0f 0.8041 high. Firm break there will resume the rise from 0.7603 and target 100% projection 0.7603 to 0.841 from 0.7600 at 0.8198 next. However, sustained break break of 0.7906 will turn bias back to the downside for 0.7795 support instead.

In the bigger picture, while a medium term bottom was formed at 0.7603, it’s still early to call for bullish trend reversal. As long as 38.2% retracement of 0.9200 (2025 high) to 0.7603 at 0.8213 holds, the larger down trend could still continue through 0.7603 at a later stage. However, firm break of 0.7603 will argue that the trend has reversed and turn focus to 0.8332 support turned resistance (2023 low) for confirmation.