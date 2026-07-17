Range trading continues in USD/CHF and intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, break of 0.8150 will resume the rally from 0.7660 and target 100% projection 0.7603 to 0.8041 from 0.7600 at 0.8198. However, firm break of 0.8029 support will confirm short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for 55 DEMA (now at 0.7985) and below.

In the bigger picture, while a medium term bottom was formed at 0.7603, it’s still early to call for bullish trend reversal. As long as 38.2% retracement of 0.9200 (2025 high) to 0.7603 at 0.8213 holds, the larger down trend could still continue through 0.7603 at a later stage. However, firm break of 0.7603 will argue that the trend has reversed and turn focus to 0.8332 support turned resistance (2023 low) for confirmation.