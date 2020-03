Daily Pivots: (S1) 108.69; (P) 109.82; (R1) 111.74; More..

USD//JPY reaches as high as 111.36 so far as rise from 101.18 extends. Intraday bias remains on the upside for 112.22 key resistance. Decisive break there will carry larger bullish implications. On the downside, break of 106.75 support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 101.18 low instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 118.65 (Dec. 2016) is still in progress. It’s seen as part of a larger consolidative pattern from 125.85 (2015 high). Such decline could could extend through 98.97 (2016 low). For now, risk will remain on the downside as long as 112.22 resistance holds, even in case of rebound. However, break of 112.22 will be a strong sign on medium term bullish reversal.