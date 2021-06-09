<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 109.27; (P) 109.41; (R1) 109.63; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral at this point, and risk stays on the downside as long as 110.32 resistance holds. Corrective rise from 107.47 should have completed at 110.32. Below 109.17 will target 108.55 support first. Break there should indicate that pattern from 110.95 has started the first leg already and target 107.47 support next.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is staying neutral with 111.71 resistance intact. Though, as notable support was seen from 55 day EMA, rise from 102.58 is mildly in favor to extend higher. Decisive break of 111.71/112.22 resistance will suggest medium term bullish reversal. Rise from 101.18 could then target 118.65 resistance (Dec 2016) and above. However, sustained break of 55 day EMA would revive some medium term bearishness, and open up deep fall to 61.8% retracement of 102.58 to 110.95 at 105.77 and below.