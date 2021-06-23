<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 110.32; (P) 110.56; (R1) 110.90; More…

No change in USD/JPY’s outlook as focus stays on 110.95 high. Decisive break there will resume larger rise from 102.58 for 111.71 key resistance. On the downside, break of 109.70 support will extend the consolidation pattern from 110.95 with another falling leg.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is staying neutral with 111.71 resistance intact. On the upside, decisive break of 111.71/112.22 resistance will suggest medium term bullish reversal. Rise from 101.18 could then target 118.65 resistance (Dec 2016) and above. However, sustained break of 107.47 support would revive some medium term bearishness, and open up deep fall to 61.8% retracement of 102.58 to 110.95 at 105.77 and below.