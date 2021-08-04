<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 108.83; (P) 109.08; (R1) 109.29; More…

USD/JPY’s fall form 111.65 is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the downside for 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 111.65 at 108.18. Sustained break there will target 61.8% retracement at 107.89 next. On the upside, above 109.35 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will remain on the downside as long as 110.58 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is staying neutral with 111.71 resistance intact. Firm break of 107.47 will argue that pattern from 101.18 has started another falling leg already. Deeper decline could be seen back to 101.18/102.58 support zone. For now, outlook won’t turn bullish as long as 111.71 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.