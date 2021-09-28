<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 110.68; (P) 110.87; (R1) 111.21; More…

USD/JPY’s rally is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside for retesting 111.65 high. Larger up trend from 102.58 might be ready to resume. Decisive break of 111.65/71 will confirm this case and carry larger bullish implication. Nevertheless, on the downside, below 110.52 will delay the breakout and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is staying neutral with 111.71 resistance intact. The pattern from 101.18 could still extend with another falling leg. Sustained trading below 55 day EMA will bring deeper fall to 107.47 support and below. Nevertheless, strong break of 111.71 resistance will confirm completion of the corrective decline from 118.65 (2016 high). Further rise should then be seen to 114.54 and then 118.65 resistance.