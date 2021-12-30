<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 114.70; (P) 114.83; (R1) 114.94; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the upside at this point. Rise from 112.52 should target a test on 115.51 high first. Firm break there will resume larger up trend to 118.65 long term resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 114.30 will turn bias to the downside, and extend the corrective pattern from 115.51 with another falling leg back to 112.52 support.

In the bigger picture, no change in the view that rise from 102.58 is the third leg of the up trend from 101.18 (2020 low). Such rally should target a test on 118.65 (2016 high) on resumption. However, firm break of 109.11 structural support will argue that the trend might have reversed and bring deeper fall to 107.47 support and possibly below.