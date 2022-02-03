<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 114.13; (P) 114.46; (R1) 114.77; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral first with current recovery from 114.14. Overall, corrective pattern from 116.34 is extending. Below 114.14 will target 113.46 and possibly further to 112.52 support. On the upside, above 115.68 will bring retest of 116.34 high.

In the bigger picture, no change in the view that rise from 102.58 is the third leg of the up trend from 101.18 (2020 low). Such rally should target a test on 118.65 (2016 high). Sustained break there will pave the way to 120.85 (2015 high) and raise the chance of long term up trend resumption. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 week EMA (now at 111.07) holds.