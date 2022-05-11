Daily Pivots: (S1) 129.97; (P) 130.27; (R1) 130.75; More…
Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. Further is expected as long as 128.61 support holds. Above 131.34 will target 261.8% projection of 109.11 to 116.34 from 114.40 at 133.26. However, firm break of 128.61 will indicate short term topping, and turn bias to the downside for deeper pull back.
In the bigger picture, current rally is seen as part of the long term up trend form 75.56 (2011 low). Sustained trading above 61.8% projection of 75.56 (2011 low) to 125.85 (2015 high) from 98.97 at 130.04 will pave the way to 100% projection at 149.26, which is close to 147.68 (1998 high). For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 121.27 support holds.