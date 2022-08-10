<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 134.81; (P) 135.00; (R1) 135.34; More…

Immediate focus is now on 132.50 minor support in USD/JPY with current sharp fall. Firm break there will argue that whole decline from 139.37 is resuming. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for 130.38 first, and the 100% projection of 139.37 to 130.38 from 135.57 at 126.58. As such decline is seen as a corrective move, strong support should be seen from 126.35 to contain downside. On the upside, above 135.57 will resume the rebound from 130.38 to retest 139.37 high instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 139.37 medium term top is seen as correcting whole up trend from 101.18 (2020 low). While deeper decline cannot be ruled out, outlook will stays bullish as long as 55 week EMA (now at 121.84) holds. Long term up trend is expected to resume through 139.37 at a later stage, after the correction finishes.