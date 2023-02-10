<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 130.63; (P) 131.23; (R1) 132.12; More…

USD/JPY spiked through 130.33 minor support but quickly recovered. For now, deeper fall is in favor as long as 131.88 minor resistance holds. Corrective rebound from 127.20 could have completed with three waves up to 132.89. Retest of 127.20 would be seen next and decisive break there will resume larger down trend from 151.93. On the upside, above 131.88 will likely resume the rebound through 132.89 to 38.2% retracement of 151.93 to 127.20 at 136.64.

In the bigger picture, prior of 55 week EMA (now at 131.39) raises the chance of medium term bearish reversal, but that’s not confirmed yet. Strong rebound from current level, followed by sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 151.93 to 127.20 at 136.64 will argue that price actions from 151.93 is merely a corrective pattern. However, rejection by 136.64 will solidify medium term bearishness for 61.8% retracement of 102.58 to 151.93 at 121.43 and 38.2% retracement of 75.56 to 151.93 at 122.75.