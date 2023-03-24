<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 130.23; (P) 130.94; (R1) 131.57; More…

USD/JPY’s fall from 137.90 continues today and edged lower to 130.04. Intraday bias remains on the downside for retesting 127.20 low. Decisive break there will resume larger down trend from 151.93 to 122.61 fibonacci projection level. On the upside, break of 132.99 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 127.20 should have completed at 137.90 as a corrective move. The down trend from 151.93 (2022 high) is still in progress. Break of 127.20 will resume this down trend and target 61.8% projection of 151.93 to 127.20 from 137.90 at 122.61. This will now be the favored case as long as 137.90 resistance holds.