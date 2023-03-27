Daily Pivots: (S1) 129.93; (P) 130.43; (R1) 131.23; More…
Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral for the moment and more consolidations could be seen above 129.62. But outlook stays bearish as long as 132.99 resistance holds. Break of 129.62 will target a test on 127.20 low. Decisive break there will resume larger decline from 151.93 to 61.8% projection of 151.93 to 127.20 from 137.90 at 122.61.
In the bigger picture, rebound from 127.20 should have completed at 137.90 as a corrective move. The down trend from 151.93 (2022 high) is still in progress. Break of 127.20 will resume this down trend and target 61.8% projection of 151.93 to 127.20 from 137.90 at 122.61. This will now be the favored case as long as 137.90 resistance holds.