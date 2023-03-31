<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 132.28; (P) 132.62; (R1) 133.04; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY is mildly on the upside for the moment. Rebound from 129.62 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from1 27.20. Further rally would be seen towards 137.90 resistance. On the downside, though, break of 129.62 will bring retest of 127.20 low.

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 127.20 might be extending. But after all, down trend from 151.93 is expected to resume at a later stage. Break of 127.20 will resume this down trend and target 61.8% projection of 151.93 to 127.20 from 137.90 at 122.61. This will now be the favored case as long as 137.90 resistance holds.