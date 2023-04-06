<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 130.70; (P) 131.27; (R1) 131.91; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral with 4 hour MACD crossed above signal line. On the downside, break of 129.62 support will resume the whole decline from 137.90 to retest 127.20 low. On the upside, however, above 133.74 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for another rise. Overall, eventual downside break out is expected as long as 137.90 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 127.20 might be extending. But after all, down trend from 151.93 is expected to resume at a later stage. Break of 127.20 will resume this down trend and target 61.8% projection of 151.93 to 127.20 from 137.90 at 122.61. This will now be the favored case as long as 137.90 resistance holds.