Daily Pivots: (S1) 147.10; (P) 147.78; (R1) 148.24; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral but further rally is in favor with 147.00 support intact. Above 148.45 will resume larger rally from 127.20. Next target is 151.93 high. However, firm break of 147.00 will should confirm short term topping, and turn bias to the downside for 145.88 support and below.

In the bigger picture, while rise from 127.20 is strong, it could still be seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 151.93 (2022 high). Rejection by 151.93, followed by break of 137.22 support will indicate that the third leg of the pattern has started. However, sustained break of 151.93 will confirm resumption of long term up trend.